PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Short Interest Update

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,172,765 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the December 31st total of 1,343,277 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,913 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.21. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 338.5% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 344,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 265,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 291,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 156,662 shares during the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDSB shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Group, Inc is a clinical?stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of targeted treatments for oncology and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary Amplivant™ adjuvant platform leverages Toll-like receptor 3 activation to prime antigen?presenting cells, directing robust immune responses against defined tumor and viral antigens. Its lead therapeutic vaccine candidate, PDS?0101, is designed to treat HPV16?positive cancers and is being evaluated both as a monotherapy and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors in ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Beyond its HPV?focused program, PDS Biotechnology is advancing a diversified pipeline of immunotherapies incorporating its Amplivant platform.

