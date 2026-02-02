PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Short Interest Update

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,172,765 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the December 31st total of 1,343,277 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,913 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,913 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance
Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.21. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDSB shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile
PDS Biotechnology Group, Inc is a clinical?stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of targeted treatments for oncology and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary Amplivant™ adjuvant platform leverages Toll-like receptor 3 activation to prime antigen?presenting cells, directing robust immune responses against defined tumor and viral antigens. Its lead therapeutic vaccine candidate, PDS?0101, is designed to treat HPV16?positive cancers and is being evaluated both as a monotherapy and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors in ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials.
Beyond its HPV?focused program, PDS Biotechnology is advancing a diversified pipeline of immunotherapies incorporating its Amplivant platform.
