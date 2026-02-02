Short Interest in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Expands By 62.2%

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,844 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the December 31st total of 12,236 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,312 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,312 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LightInTheBox Trading Down 0.8%

LITB opened at $2.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.17.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 49.34% and a net margin of 2.47%.The firm had revenue of $55.46 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LightInTheBox in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, LightInTheBox has an average rating of “Sell”.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Co, Ltd. is a China-based global online retailer specializing in direct-to-consumer e-commerce. Headquartered in Beijing, the company operates two primary platforms—LightInTheBox and MiniInTheBox—that cater to customers around the world. Through these websites and mobile applications, it offers a broad range of merchandise, from fashion apparel and accessories to home and garden products, electronics, and wedding essentials.

Since its founding in 2007, LightInTheBox has focused on providing affordable, trend-driven items sourced from a network of suppliers in Asia.

Featured Stories

