Short Interest in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Expands By 62.2%

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,844 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the December 31st total of 12,236 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,312 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,312 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
LightInTheBox Trading Down 0.8%
LITB opened at $2.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.17.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 49.34% and a net margin of 2.47%.The firm had revenue of $55.46 million during the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Co, Ltd. is a China-based global online retailer specializing in direct-to-consumer e-commerce. Headquartered in Beijing, the company operates two primary platforms—LightInTheBox and MiniInTheBox—that cater to customers around the world. Through these websites and mobile applications, it offers a broad range of merchandise, from fashion apparel and accessories to home and garden products, electronics, and wedding essentials.
Since its founding in 2007, LightInTheBox has focused on providing affordable, trend-driven items sourced from a network of suppliers in Asia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LightInTheBox
- Trump just signed it
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.