Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.150-8.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.1 billion-$21.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.1 billion. Aptiv also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.550-1.750 EPS.

Aptiv Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $75.68 on Monday. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $88.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.81.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.07. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 1.46%.The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aptiv from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptiv

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,515. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,754,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $665,433,000 after acquiring an additional 111,506 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Aptiv by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,194,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $361,385,000 after purchasing an additional 948,327 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Aptiv by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,831,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,381,000 after purchasing an additional 315,824 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aptiv by 25.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,756,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,676,000 after buying an additional 553,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 155.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,045,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,322,000 after buying an additional 1,245,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.