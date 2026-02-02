ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.250-5.270 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. ESAB also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.700-5.900 EPS.

ESAB Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $120.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.23. ESAB has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $135.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ESAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ESAB from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ESAB from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ESAB from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESAB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in ESAB by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESAB by 183.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in ESAB during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in ESAB in the third quarter worth $244,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESAB

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation is a global leader in welding, cutting and gas control technologies, offering a comprehensive portfolio of equipment, consumables and automation solutions. The company’s products include welding power sources, cutting machines, torches, electrodes, filler metals and gas regulating equipment designed to meet the needs of diverse industries. ESAB serves sectors such as construction, shipbuilding, automotive, energy, infrastructure and manufacturing, providing both standard and customized solutions to enhance productivity and quality in metal fabrication and processing.

Founded in 1904 by Swedish inventor Oscar Kjellberg, ESAB pioneered the development of coated welding electrodes, laying the groundwork for modern welding practices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.