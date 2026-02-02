Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 66.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,239 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Core Scientific were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Core Scientific by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Core Scientific by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Core Scientific by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CORZ opened at $17.99 on Monday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 119.94 and a beta of 6.85.

In related news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 226,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,873,770.50. This trade represents a 2.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Core Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. HC Wainwright raised Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

Core Scientific, Inc (NASDAQ: CORZ) is a leading provider of large-scale blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services. The company develops, owns and operates high-performance data centers optimized for the mining of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. In addition to its core mining operations, Core Scientific offers colocation, hosting and managed services designed to support institutional clients and enterprise users in deploying and scaling blockchain nodes and computing hardware.

Core Scientific’s service portfolio includes hardware procurement, deployment and maintenance, real-time monitoring, power management and network connectivity.

