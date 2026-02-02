REV Group, Inc. $REVG Shares Purchased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lifted its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 184.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in REV Group were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in REV Group by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 970,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,191,000 after purchasing an additional 749,113 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 944,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,956,000 after buying an additional 300,793 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,990,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in REV Group by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 562,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after acquiring an additional 193,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in REV Group by 125.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 142,243 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of REV Group in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $63.90 on Monday. REV Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $69.92. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. REV Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

REV Group, Inc (NYSE: REVG) is a diversified manufacturer of specialty vehicles serving public safety, healthcare, transportation and recreation markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products, including fire and emergency apparatus, transit and shuttle buses, work trucks, ambulances and recreational vehicles. Through its integrated platform, REV Group combines engineering expertise with customer-focused assembly to deliver purpose-built solutions that meet the exact specifications of fleet operators, municipalities and individual consumers.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

