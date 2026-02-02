Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Invests $524,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $269,723,000 after purchasing an additional 565,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,292,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,458,766,000 after buying an additional 410,910 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 132.5% in the third quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 13,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $274,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.6%

TEL opened at $222.58 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $250.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.57.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 11.41%.The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $306.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.