iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Short Interest Up 63.1% in January

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 68,626 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the December 31st total of 42,076 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,245 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,245 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

Get iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:REZ opened at $84.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.48 million, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.68. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $73.23 and a 1-year high of $89.15.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.