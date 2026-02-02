Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 47.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 4th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $36.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.34. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina, that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Peoples Bank. The company provides a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services tailored to individuals, small businesses, and municipal clients in the western region of North Carolina.

Through its community banking network, Peoples Bancorp offers deposit products such as checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.

