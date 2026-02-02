Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.23 Million Position in Flywire Corporation $FLYW

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Flywire were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LP grew its holdings in Flywire by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 8,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165,014 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 178.0% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 4,784,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,518 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth approximately $33,355,000. M&G PLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth approximately $12,677,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 430.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,289,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,544 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In related news, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp purchased 181,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $2,562,862.15. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 9,625,009 shares in the company, valued at $136,193,877.35. The trade was a 1.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 13,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $200,038.27. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 374,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,744.33. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,526 shares of company stock worth $583,717. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLYW. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Flywire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Flywire from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial set a $17.00 target price on Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Flywire to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -629.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Flywire Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $21.31.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.07 million. Flywire had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flywire Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Flywire Profile

Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW) is a global payments enablement and software company that specializes in facilitating complex cross-border transactions. Its cloud-based platform streamlines receivables and payer workflows across key verticals including education, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and commercial services. Flywire’s technology integrates with institutional systems to automate payment posting, reconciliation and reporting, aiming to improve the payer experience and accelerate cash flow for its clients.

Founded in 2009 by entrepreneur Iker Marcaide as peerTransfer, the company rebranded as Flywire in 2015.

