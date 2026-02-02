Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.23 Million Position in Flywire Corporation $FLYW

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Flywire were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LP grew its holdings in Flywire by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 8,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165,014 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 178.0% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 4,784,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,518 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth approximately $33,355,000. M&G PLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth approximately $12,677,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 430.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,289,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,544 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Flywire
In related news, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp purchased 181,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $2,562,862.15. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 9,625,009 shares in the company, valued at $136,193,877.35. The trade was a 1.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 13,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $200,038.27. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 374,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,744.33. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,526 shares of company stock worth $583,717. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on FLYW
Flywire Stock Performance
Shares of Flywire stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -629.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Flywire Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $21.31.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.07 million. Flywire had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flywire Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Flywire Profile
Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW) is a global payments enablement and software company that specializes in facilitating complex cross-border transactions. Its cloud-based platform streamlines receivables and payer workflows across key verticals including education, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and commercial services. Flywire’s technology integrates with institutional systems to automate payment posting, reconciliation and reporting, aiming to improve the payer experience and accelerate cash flow for its clients.
Founded in 2009 by entrepreneur Iker Marcaide as peerTransfer, the company rebranded as Flywire in 2015.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Flywire
- Trump just signed it
- This is the Exact Moment the AI Boom Will End
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.