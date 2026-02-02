Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGHW) Short Interest Update

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,480 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 21,797 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,826 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,826 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Anghami Price Performance

ANGHW opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Anghami has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

About Anghami

Anghami is a leading music and entertainment streaming platform focused on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Launched in November 2012, the service offers both free ad-supported access and premium subscription tiers, allowing users to stream and download a vast library of Arabic and international tracks. Anghami’s mobile and web apps include personalized playlists, curated editorial content, and social features designed to engage listeners and connect them with artists.

The company’s core offerings extend beyond music streaming to encompass podcasts, live virtual events and exclusive content releases.

