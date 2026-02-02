Capital Group Municipal Income ETF $CGMU Position Increased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,530 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,312,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,013 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 62,278 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 433,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after buying an additional 45,418 shares during the period. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $27.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

