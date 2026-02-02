26,895 Shares in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,899,000 after buying an additional 119,832 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in HF Sinclair by 71.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 157.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DINO. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $51.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.91. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average is $49.87.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.46%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

