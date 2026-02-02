Yacktman Asset Management LP Makes New $3.50 Million Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. Barclays raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.82.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $182.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.18 and a one year high of $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total value of $3,841,015.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,231.82. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

