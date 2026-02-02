Prostatis Group LLC Acquires 23,337 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,337 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,276,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,145,000 after acquiring an additional 273,077 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,170,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,573,000 after purchasing an additional 198,680 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,412,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,601 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,384,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,674,000 after acquiring an additional 494,306 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 472.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,835,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,638 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $40.39 on Monday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1305 per share. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.