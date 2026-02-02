Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 18,575 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Jacobs Solutions worth $120,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 103.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on J. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.60.

NYSE J opened at $135.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.53 and a 200-day moving average of $144.79. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.23 and a 52-week high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 2.41%.The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.900-7.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.89%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Robertson purchased 1,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.76 per share, for a total transaction of $134,760.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,760. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez purchased 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.78 per share, with a total value of $99,785.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,496.40. The trade was a 7.93% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,513 shares of company stock worth $335,878 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

