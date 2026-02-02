Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $259.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $271.60. The stock has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

