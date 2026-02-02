Atlatl Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 66,814 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Atlatl Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 66,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,678,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,312,000 after buying an additional 224,338 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $138,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 110,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,520.08. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $7,168,323.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 918,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,108,730. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,116 shares of company stock worth $7,781,731. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery News Roundup

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

WBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Rothschild Redb raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of WBD stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.63. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.28%.The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

