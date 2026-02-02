Strs Ohio Sells 12,018 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 88.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,018 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,639,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,343,000 after acquiring an additional 125,937 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,044,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,610,000 after purchasing an additional 532,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,960,000 after purchasing an additional 53,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,955,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 29.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 799,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,352,000 after buying an additional 182,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $208.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $237.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.67.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA opened at $202.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $231.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company’s offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA’s product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

Featured Articles

