Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $99.31 Million Stake in Olin Corporation $OLN

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its position in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,974,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 86,222 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 3.48% of Olin worth $99,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Olin by 6,360.0% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 1,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 30.5% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 67.6% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Mizuho set a $22.00 price target on Olin in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

More Olin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Olin this week:

Insider Activity at Olin

In other Olin news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 4,500 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,771.14. The trade was a 20.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olin Stock Performance

OLN stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64. Olin Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Olin’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Olin’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in chemical products and ammunition. The company’s core business activities encompass the production and distribution of chlor-alkali products, epoxy resins and derivatives, and small-caliber ammunition under the Winchester brand. Olin’s chemical operations supply chlorine, caustic soda and related co-products to a wide range of end markets, including water treatment, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals and general industrial applications.

In its Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls segment, Olin operates multiple manufacturing facilities that produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide, along with vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds.

Featured Articles

