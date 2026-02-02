Allied Investment Advisors LLC Invests $10.87 Million in Realty Income Corporation $O

Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 178,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,870,000. Realty Income accounts for about 1.7% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Realty Income by 142.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 806.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.21.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $61.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

