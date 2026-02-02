Bridges Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ING Group, N.V. $ING

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,858 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Group were worth $13,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in ING Group by 2,757.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Group by 2,440.8% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of ING Group by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Group alerts:

More ING Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting ING Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat consensus (reported ~$0.57 vs. ~0.52 expected), driven by strong margins and profitability that exceeded analyst estimates — a key reason for investor confidence. ING Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Q4 EPS beat consensus (reported ~$0.57 vs. ~0.52 expected), driven by strong margins and profitability that exceeded analyst estimates — a key reason for investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: ING reported a robust FY2025 net result of €6,327 million, citing continued growth in customer balances and fee income — supports confidence in recurring revenue and earnings power. ING FY2025 Net Result

ING reported a robust FY2025 net result of €6,327 million, citing continued growth in customer balances and fee income — supports confidence in recurring revenue and earnings power. Positive Sentiment: ING declared a dividend of 0.8796 per share (record April 17, payable May 1), which supports shareholder returns and may attract income-focused investors.

ING declared a dividend of 0.8796 per share (record April 17, payable May 1), which supports shareholder returns and may attract income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Management guided for further growth this year and next, citing loan-volume expansion and rising fee & commission income as diversification away from pure rate-driven revenue — positive for medium-term revenue stability. WSJ: ING Guides for Further Growth

Management guided for further growth this year and next, citing loan-volume expansion and rising fee & commission income as diversification away from pure rate-driven revenue — positive for medium-term revenue stability. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies initiated coverage on ING, which can increase analyst attention and liquidity; impact depends on the issued rating/price target. Jefferies Initiates Coverage

Jefferies initiated coverage on ING, which can increase analyst attention and liquidity; impact depends on the issued rating/price target. Neutral Sentiment: Company released its earnings slide deck and full call transcript — useful for investors doing deeper diligence on segment performance and guidance. Earnings Presentation

Company released its earnings slide deck and full call transcript — useful for investors doing deeper diligence on segment performance and guidance. Negative Sentiment: Revenue for the quarter missed consensus materially (reported ~$4.61B vs. ~$6.67B expected), which likely prompted investor concern about top-line momentum despite the EPS beat — a primary driver of the stock decline. MarketBeat: Q4 Results

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ING Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ING Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ING Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ING Group

ING Group Stock Performance

Shares of ING opened at $29.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ING Group, N.V. has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. ING Group had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.8796 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 589.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. ING Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

ING Group Profile

(Free Report)

ING Group N.V. is a Dutch multinational financial services company headquartered in Amsterdam. Formed through the consolidation of Dutch financial businesses, ING operates as a banking and financial services group that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporates and institutional clients. The company is organized under a two-tier governance model common in the Netherlands, with an Executive Board responsible for day-to-day management and a Supervisory Board providing oversight.

ING’s principal activities include retail and direct banking, commercial and wholesale banking, corporate lending, transaction services and cash management, and a range of investment and savings products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.