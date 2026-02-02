ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW) Short Interest Up 66.5% in January

ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,639 shares, an increase of 66.5% from the December 31st total of 2,786 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,799 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,799 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Technology stock. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 2.82% of ProShares UltraShort Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ProShares UltraShort Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REW opened at $11.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. ProShares UltraShort Technology has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $34.44.

About ProShares UltraShort Technology

ProShares UltraShort Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services. The Fund takes positions in securities and/or financial instruments that, in combination, should have similar daily return characteristics as -200% of the daily return of the Index.

