Convergence Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,931 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 275.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the second quarter worth about $45,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in F5 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $275.61 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $346.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.57 and a 200 day moving average of $286.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $822.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.97 million. F5 had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 22.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. F5 has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 15.650-16.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.87, for a total transaction of $875,431.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,672.20. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $310,376.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,517.10. This represents a 13.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,104 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,343. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results and guidance beat: F5 reported stronger-than-expected Q1 earnings and revenue and raised FY26 and Q2 EPS guidance, which sparked the post-earnings rally and underpins fundamental upside. Earnings Beat / Gap Up

Q1 results and guidance beat: F5 reported stronger-than-expected Q1 earnings and revenue and raised FY26 and Q2 EPS guidance, which sparked the post-earnings rally and underpins fundamental upside. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price-target increases: RBC raised its price target (boosting upside expectations) and other banks (Goldman, JPMorgan, Barclays) have lifted targets or maintained positive stances, supporting momentum from the earnings print. RBC PT Raise

Analyst upgrades/price-target increases: RBC raised its price target (boosting upside expectations) and other banks (Goldman, JPMorgan, Barclays) have lifted targets or maintained positive stances, supporting momentum from the earnings print. Positive Sentiment: Sell-side optimism: Zacks upgraded FFIV to a Strong Buy, adding near-term analyst support to the rally. Zacks Upgrade

Sell-side optimism: Zacks upgraded FFIV to a Strong Buy, adding near-term analyst support to the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays raised its target modestly but kept an equal-weight rating — supportive but not unequivocally bullish, so it tempers the upgrade-driven momentum. Barclays Note

Barclays raised its target modestly but kept an equal-weight rating — supportive but not unequivocally bullish, so it tempers the upgrade-driven momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling: an F5 EVP disclosed the sale of ~3,343 shares (Form 4). Repeated, scheduled insider sales are being watched by the market but are not an explicit red flag by themselves. Insider Sale Filing

Insider selling: an F5 EVP disclosed the sale of ~3,343 shares (Form 4). Repeated, scheduled insider sales are being watched by the market but are not an explicit red flag by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Legal and security risk: multiple law firms (Hagens Berman, Rosen, Robbins Geller, Pomerantz, Faruqi, etc.) have issued investor alerts and are soliciting plaintiffs in securities-class actions alleging F5 misled investors about a long-term, undetected hack and source-code theft. These filings raise potential litigation costs, settlement risk and reputational damage — likely the primary reason for today’s pullback. Hagens Berman Investor Alert

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on F5 from $336.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded F5 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut F5 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.89.

F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company’s core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5’s product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

