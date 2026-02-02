AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 1,040 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,826,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,799,000 after buying an additional 1,502,198 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $628,151,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 465,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,480,000 after purchasing an additional 326,583 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,941,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,019,062,000 after purchasing an additional 305,089 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,808,000 after purchasing an additional 225,078 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,400. This trade represents a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of REGN opened at $741.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $758.39 and its 200-day moving average is $651.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.47%.

Positive Sentiment: Company beat Q4 revenue and EPS estimates (qtrly revenue $3.88B; EPS $11.44 vs. consensus ~$10.74), helped by Dupixent and Eylea HD sales — a near-term fundamental driver supporting the stock. GlobeNewswire – Q4 Results

Company beat Q4 revenue and EPS estimates (qtrly revenue $3.88B; EPS $11.44 vs. consensus ~$10.74), helped by Dupixent and Eylea HD sales — a near-term fundamental driver supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.94 (a ~6.8% increase vs. prior $0.88), signaling confidence in cash flow and making the stock slightly more attractive to income-focused investors.

Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.94 (a ~6.8% increase vs. prior $0.88), signaling confidence in cash flow and making the stock slightly more attractive to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism persists — Raymond James reiterated a Buy and set an $870 target; Evercore/ISI and others have also lifted targets, which can support demand on dips. TipRanks – Raymond James

Analyst optimism persists — Raymond James reiterated a Buy and set an $870 target; Evercore/ISI and others have also lifted targets, which can support demand on dips. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline update: management highlighted an experimental obesity drug with added cholesterol-lowering benefits that could differentiate it in a crowded market — a potential medium-term growth driver. Reuters – Obesity drug story

Pipeline update: management highlighted an experimental obesity drug with added cholesterol-lowering benefits that could differentiate it in a crowded market — a potential medium-term growth driver. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and the Q4 earnings call transcript are available for deeper detail — useful for investors who want guidance commentary and pipeline timing. Seeking Alpha – Call Transcript

Full earnings materials and the Q4 earnings call transcript are available for deeper detail — useful for investors who want guidance commentary and pipeline timing. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beats, EPS declined year-over-year (from $12.07 to $11.44) as higher expenses weighed on profitability — a headline that likely pressured sentiment. Reuters – Profit beat but EPS down YoY

Despite the beats, EPS declined year-over-year (from $12.07 to $11.44) as higher expenses weighed on profitability — a headline that likely pressured sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Core Eylea weakness and investor concerns about sustainability of growth prompted some sell-side caution and profit-taking even after the beat, which helps explain the share decline today. MSN – Why shares fell

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $1,057.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $627.00 to $860.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $784.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

