Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $18.84 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,509 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $18,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,661,000 after acquiring an additional 17,358 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 26.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,002,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Autodesk by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,254 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 6.7% during the third quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 118,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 363,405 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $115,443,000 after purchasing an additional 13,844 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $252.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.67 and a 12-month high of $329.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $367.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.