Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 595,766 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the December 31st total of 410,073 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29,788.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 20 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29,788.3 days.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Alsea to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alsea has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Alsea stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. Alsea has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88.

Alsea SAB. de C.V., trading over the counter as ALSSF, is a leading operator of quick-service, casual-dining and café concepts across Latin America and Europe. Headquartered in Mexico City, the company holds master franchise and license rights for internationally known brands, overseeing day-to-day operations, supply-chain logistics and marketing for each restaurant concept.

The company’s portfolio includes quick-service staples such as Domino’s Pizza, Burger King and Starbucks, along with casual-dining and coffee shop formats like Vips, El Globo and Pe.Tra bakery cafés.

