CSG Systems International (CSGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $296.2540 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 12:00 AM ET.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $303.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.76 million. On average, analysts expect CSG Systems International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $79.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.82. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $54.65 and a twelve month high of $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSGS shares. Benchmark downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CSG Systems International to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Sidoti lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 75.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 145,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after buying an additional 62,763 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,321,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ: CSGS) is a global provider of business support systems and digital monetization solutions designed for communications and media service providers. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, the company delivers a suite of subscription billing, customer care, revenue management and digital commerce offerings that enable operators to launch, manage and monetize connectivity, entertainment and IoT services. CSG’s software platforms are built to support high-volume transaction processing, real-time rating and modern customer engagement capabilities.

Since its incorporation in 1982, CSG has expanded its footprint across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

