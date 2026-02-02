UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UiPath from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on UiPath from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get UiPath alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PATH

UiPath Price Performance

NYSE:PATH opened at $12.57 on Friday. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. UiPath had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $411.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 67,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $1,086,234.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 557,028 shares in the company, valued at $8,968,150.80. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $675,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,893,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,682,710.85. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 995,048 shares of company stock valued at $16,559,894 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 23.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 752,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 144,832 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $891,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 863.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 42,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 38,402 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,445,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 98,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 152,988 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.