Wall Street Zen Upgrades Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) to “Hold”

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of HR stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $297.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safe Harbor Family Capital LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $897,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 32,431 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company’s portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company’s properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

