Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

