Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat: Sanofi reported adjusted EPS and revenue above consensus, driven by cost control and 7% revenue growth — a clean earnings beat that supports upside to profits. Sanofi Beats on Q4 Earnings, Expects Profitable Growth in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Dupixent outperformance: Strong demand for Dupixent helped lift revenue and beat forecasts, underpinning management’s bullish commentary for 2026 and reducing near-term execution risk. Sanofi edges higher as immunology powerhouse, Dupixent, wallops forecasts
- Positive Sentiment: CHMP positive opinion for Rezurock: The EMA’s CHMP recommended conditional EU approval of Rezurock (belumosudil) for chronic graft?versus?host disease (adults and ?12y/?40kg kids) — if approved this expands Sanofi’s late?line immunology/hematology portfolio and adds a new EU revenue stream. Press Release: Sanofi’s Rezurock recommended for EU approval by the CHMP to treat chronic graft-vs-host disease
- Positive Sentiment: Share buyback: Sanofi announced a $1.20B share repurchase program, a direct capital return that supports EPS and signals confidence in cash generation. Sanofi to Launch $1.20 Billion Share Buyback
- Neutral Sentiment: 2026 outlook: Management targets high single?digit sales growth for 2026 — a reasonable growth guide that is supportive but not transformative; investors will judge execution vs. that target. Sanofi targets high single-digit sales growth 2026, plans share buyback
- Neutral Sentiment: Market reception mixed: Media coverage notes the earnings and pipeline updates “matched expectations” in some outlets, producing only modest stock movement despite the positives — suggests investors are balancing beat vs. broader sector concerns. Drugmakers Roche and Sanofi talk up their pipelines, as earnings fail to excite
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing risk: Commentary referenced the pharma “patent cliff” and the need for pipeline replacements — a reminder that sustained outperformance depends on continued launches and lifecycle management. Drugmakers Roche and Sanofi talk up their pipelines, as earnings fail to excite
Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.
Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.
