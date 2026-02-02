BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 57,110 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 77,224 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,504 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 301,504 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BTZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,845. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $11.18.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTZ. Comerica Bank increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter worth $76,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE: BTZ) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock Fund Advisors. The trust seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income, as well as the potential for capital appreciation, through an actively managed portfolio of credit and income-producing securities. BTZ primarily focuses on instruments that offer attractive yields while aiming to preserve capital over the long term.

The portfolio is diversified across a broad spectrum of credit sectors, including investment-grade corporate debt, high-yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

