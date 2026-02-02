BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 57,110 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 77,224 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,504 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 301,504 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of BTZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,845. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $11.18.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE: BTZ) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock Fund Advisors. The trust seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income, as well as the potential for capital appreciation, through an actively managed portfolio of credit and income-producing securities. BTZ primarily focuses on instruments that offer attractive yields while aiming to preserve capital over the long term.
The portfolio is diversified across a broad spectrum of credit sectors, including investment-grade corporate debt, high-yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.
