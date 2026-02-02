Short Interest in General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Drops By 25.7%

General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,536 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 10,147 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,077 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 48,077 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

General American Investors Price Performance

General American Investors stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.77. The company had a trading volume of 17,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,679. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18. General American Investors has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $64.40.

General American Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $6.40 per share. This represents a yield of 1,125.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General American Investors

In other General American Investors news, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $599,520. This trade represents a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $102,418 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in General American Investors by 999.4% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 294,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,392 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after buying an additional 54,223 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in General American Investors by 10.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 367,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $1,714,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $1,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker GAM. The firm primarily allocates capital to equity and equity-related securities of publicly traded companies, aiming to generate long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Its flexible mandate allows investment across a broad range of industries and market capitalizations.

The company follows a value-oriented, fundamental research approach, conducting in-depth analysis to identify undervalued businesses with strong growth potential.

