abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 480,762 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the December 31st total of 653,776 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,693 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 388,693 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 582.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE AWP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,460. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $4.08.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares are set to reverse split on Monday, February 9th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, February 6th.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd.

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

(Get Free Report)

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE: AWP) is a publicly traded, closed-end investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund is managed by abrdn plc, a global asset manager, and primarily invests in equity and debt securities of real estate companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) worldwide. By trading its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, AWP offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of real estate assets without the need to directly acquire or manage physical properties.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes bottom-up security selection, targeting companies that offer attractive dividend yields, earnings growth potential and stable cash flows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.