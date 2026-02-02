JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 59,530 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the December 31st total of 38,357 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,766 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,766 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Convergence Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 77.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Price Performance

JPMB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.44. 2,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,984. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average is $40.14. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $40.90.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria. JPMB was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

