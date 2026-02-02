First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:LALT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:LALT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 42,371 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 54,946 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,370 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,370 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA LALT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,419. First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66.

Get First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF alerts:

First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF (LALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that utilizes multiple alternative strategies in an attempt to provide lower correlation and more diversified risk exposures than traditional investments over various market cycles. LALT was launched on Jan 31, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.