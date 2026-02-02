Short Interest in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Increases By 69.6%

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 218,300 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the December 31st total of 128,723 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,143 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 39,143 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISCF. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2,083.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1,218.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,174 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCF traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,827. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.84. iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

About iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility). ISCF was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

