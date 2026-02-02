iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,324 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 17,176 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,911 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,911 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Financials ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,062 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 131,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 104,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1,681.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,268,000 after buying an additional 91,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 81,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Trading Down 0.7%

IXG stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.72. 10,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,332. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $88.04 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.42.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index. The Index includes major banks, diversified financial companies, insurance companies, real estate companies, savings and loan associations, and securities brokers.

