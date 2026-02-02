Contrasting TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) and Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ – Get Free Report) and Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TranSwitch and Infineon Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get TranSwitch alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 0.00 Infineon Technologies 0 0 0 2 4.00

Given TranSwitch’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TranSwitch is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Infineon Technologies $16.21 billion 3.71 $1.12 billion $0.91 53.86

This table compares TranSwitch and Infineon Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than TranSwitch.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Infineon Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TranSwitch and Infineon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A Infineon Technologies 7.57% 10.87% 6.41%

Volatility & Risk

TranSwitch has a beta of 23.57, suggesting that its stock price is 2,257% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats TranSwitch on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TranSwitch

(Get Free Report)

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications. It offers converged network infrastructure products, including infrastructure VoIP processors for wire-line and wireless carrier equipment; access VoIP processors; and EoS/EoPDH mappers and framers for carriers to transport data traffic over SONET, SDH, and PDH networks. The company also offers broadband customer premises equipment, such as connectivity solutions comprising HDMI, DisplayPort, MHL, HDP, Ethernet IP cores, and MHDP transceivers for consumer electronics, home network equipment, and industrial and automotive applications; and multi-service SoCs for customer premises equipment that support telephone voice, fax, and routing functionality over broadband access networks. TranSwitch Corporation sells its products to public network system original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), WAN and LAN equipment OEMs, Internet-oriented OEMs, and communications test and performance measurement equipment OEMs; and government, universities, and private laboratories. The company offers its products directly in North America, Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and Europe, as well as through a network of distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. TranSwitch Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut. On November 21, 2013, TranSwitch Corporation filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Connecticut.

About Infineon Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products. The company’s Green Industrial Power segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs, and driver ICs; SiC diodes, MOSFETs, and modules; and IGBT modules for home appliances, industrial drives, industrial power supplies, industrial robotics, industrial vehicles, and traction, as well as for energy generation, storage, and transmission. Its Power & Sensor Systems segment offers chips for gas and pressure sensors, and MEMS microphones; 3D ToF sensors; control ICs; discrete low-, mid-, and high-voltage power MOSFET; customized chips; GaN power switches; GPS low-noise amplifiers; low-voltage and high-voltage driver ICs; radar sensor ICs; RF antenna switches and power transistors; transient voltage suppressor diodes; SiC diode and MOSFETs; and USB controllers for use in audio amplifiers, automotive electronics, BLDC motors, cellular communications infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, human machine interaction, IoT, LED and conventional lighting systems, microinverter, mobile devices, power management, and special applications. The company’s Connected Secure Systems segment provides connectivity solutions, embedded security controllers, microcontrollers, and security controllers for authentication, automotive, consumer electronics, government identification document, IoT, mobile communication, payment system, ticketing, access control, and computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Neubiberg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for TranSwitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TranSwitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.