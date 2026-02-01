Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Short Interest Down 20.2% in January

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,986,621 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 7,502,647 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,853,615 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,853,615 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NMRA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Neumora Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Neumora Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neumora Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9%

NASDAQ NMRA traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.99. 589,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,012. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. Neumora Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $332.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.22.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neumora Therapeutics news, insider Daljit Singh Aurora sold 114,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $307,404.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 41.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing precision therapies for disorders of the central nervous system. The company applies an integrated approach that combines advanced biological insights, single-cell genomics and machine learning to accelerate the discovery and development of novel treatments for neurological and psychiatric diseases.

Neumora’s product pipeline spans small molecules, biologics and gene-based modalities targeting areas of high unmet need such as neurodegenerative conditions, mood and anxiety disorders, neuropathic pain and movement disorders.

Further Reading

