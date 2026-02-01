Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 393,424 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 495,473 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,062,210 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,062,210 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSCT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,891. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $18.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.0694 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
