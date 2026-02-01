Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCTGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 393,424 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 495,473 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,062,210 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,062,210 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,891. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $18.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.0694 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,084,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,441,000 after acquiring an additional 52,762 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,684,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,119,000 after purchasing an additional 281,202 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,600,000 after purchasing an additional 259,143 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,120,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,700,000 after purchasing an additional 141,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,672,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,262,000 after purchasing an additional 135,935 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

