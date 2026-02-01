ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.38 million and $282.05 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00010445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.19 or 0.00075810 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00004996 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000075 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 33,159,403,342 coins and its circulating supply is 33,955,490,022 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is medium.com/tag/reddcoin. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

