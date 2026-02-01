Uniswap (UNI) Price Reaches $3.90 on Top Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 17% against the dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and approximately $352.18 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.90 or 0.00004996 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00010445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.19 or 0.00075810 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000075 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 899,366,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 634,731,563 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 899,386,420.03708885 with 634,751,562.74698885 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 3.97152438 USD and is down -7.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1393 active market(s) with $426,824,131.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars.

