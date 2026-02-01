NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.43 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and $212.88 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00001516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00012823 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000239 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,286,651,152 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,202,633 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The Reddit community for NEAR Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/nearprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,286,625,736. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.20272704 USD and is down -9.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 616 active market(s) with $273,392,151.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

