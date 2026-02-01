Manta Network Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $34.79 Million (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Manta Network has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Manta Network has a total market capitalization of $34.79 million and approximately $9.66 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manta Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,504,145 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 462,416,239.67393446 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.08087453 USD and is down -7.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $18,679,038.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

