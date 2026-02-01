ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $106.60 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.92 or 0.00381585 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00009154 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 150.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

