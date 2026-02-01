Ignition (FBTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $265.41 Thousand

Ignition (FBTC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Ignition has a total market cap of $849.05 million and approximately $265.41 thousand worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition token can currently be bought for about $77,382.85 or 1.00003536 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78,474.12 or 0.99372946 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77,312.54 or 0.99912675 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition’s genesis date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 10,972 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @functionbtc. Ignition’s official website is www.fxn.xyz.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Function (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Function has a current supply of 10,987.12173247. The last known price of Function is 78,432.17957097 USD and is down -6.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $610,582.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fxn.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

