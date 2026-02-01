SLERF (SLERF) Trading Down 6.6% This Week

SLERF (SLERF) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, SLERF has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SLERF token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SLERF has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $214.53 thousand worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78,474.12 or 0.99372946 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77,312.54 or 0.99912675 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SLERF Token Profile

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. SLERF’s official website is www.slerf.wtf/raids. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol.

Buying and Selling SLERF

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (OLD) (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF (OLD) has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF (OLD) is 0.00586131 USD and is down -7.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $237,042.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SLERF should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SLERF using one of the exchanges listed above.

