Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Short Interest Update

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,778,257 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 1,322,596 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,851,252 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,851,252 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 203,151 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 64,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 432,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4%

CGGR traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $44.46. 6,979,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093,055. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.64. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Group Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.0424 dividend. This represents a yield of 19.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

(Get Free Report)

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.