Short Interest in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Rises By 34.3%

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,643,942 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 1,224,007 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 611,427 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 611,427 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Price Performance

BTAL traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.22. 1,453,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,861. The company has a market capitalization of $329.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of -0.66. AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36.

Get AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund alerts:

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.3579 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 249.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 24.7% in the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000.

(Get Free Report)

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.